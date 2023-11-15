SLO DA’s Office Launches Investigation of County Employee 11.15.2023

The San Luis Obispo county district attorney’s office said in a release yesterday that it has launched an investigation into a county employee for having potentially misused county funds for personal purchases.

The employee is on administrative leave after the DA’s office served a search warrant for the home and office for the employee. The DA’s office is not naming the employee due to confidentiality restraints of ongoing internal and external criminal investigations.

The news release said that the county will fully cooperate, and officials will not be making any further statements on the situation.