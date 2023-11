The city of Paso Robles encourages residents to conserve water during the winter season from December 20th to February 20th.

Water use during the winter sets the sewer rates for residents for the entire year because metered water usage in the winter gives a good representation of how much wastewater is generated.

Because of this, the city says that rates can be reduced to be as low as possible during the winter season by relying on rain to keep lawns and ornamental landscapes healthy.