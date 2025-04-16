SLO Drunk Driver Crashes Into PG&E Power Pole Causing Outage 4.16.2025

Early yesterday morning, a suspected DUI driver crashed into a power pole in San Luis Obispo.

The incident took place at around 1 am on Prado road near highway 101 and Elks Lane. The collision into the power pole caused an outage in the area, with PG&E working to fix the damaged pole.

The department also conducted a distracted driver enforcement operation last Friday, and released the results for it yesterday afternoon. The SLO police department says 30 drivers were cited for hands-free cell phone violations during the operation.

California has had laws since 2008 against drivers holding their phones or other electronic devices while driving, the department says.

First-time offenders face a fine, and a second fine within 36 months of the first may result in a point being added to a driver’s record.