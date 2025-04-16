Paso Robles City Council Appoints Chris Huot as City Manager 4.16.2025

In its closed session last night, the Paso Robles city council chose to appoint current interim city manager, Chris Huot, as city manager.

Mr. Huot has been serving as interim city manager since January 27th, following the resignation of former city manager Ty Lewis. City attorney Elizabeth Hull said an employment agreement will be brought forward to the next meeting.

Council also unanimously approved all of its items on the consent calendar.

There were no discussion items or public hearings in last night’s meeting.