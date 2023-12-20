SLO High Schools Awarded Wellness Center Grants 12.20.2023

The San Luis Obispo county Friday night live partnership announced it has awarded Paso Robles, Nipomo, and San Luis Obispo high schools $30,000 grants each to expand school-based wellness centers.

Starting January 2024, the wellness centers will provide students with counseling, drop-in student hours, and ongoing mental health education services. SLOFNLP says that a recent California healthy kids survey shows that 35% of high school students in San Luis Obispo county reported experiencing social emotional distress, and 40% of them reported experiencing chronic sadness or hopelessness.

SLOFNLP county coordinator, Megan Frauenheim, said: “through these grants, we are excited to see how each wellness center will expand services to their students.”