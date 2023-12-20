Carbajal Bill to Combat Fentanyl May Become Law 12.20.2023

Salud Carbajal’s office announced that a bill written by representative Carbajal and Stephanie Bice has been approved by the house and the senate.

The Disrupt Fentanyl Trafficking Act was approved as part of the fiscal year 2024 National Defense Authorization Act, and now heads to president Biden’s desk to become law. Salud Carbajal said “the central coast of California has been devastated by the scourge of fentanyl on our streets, with some areas seeing a 700% spike in overdose deaths in recent years.”

According to data by the San Luis Obispo county coroner’s office, deaths involving fentanyl in the county have gone up from 9 in 2019 to 74 in 2021. The disrupt trafficking act will seek to combat this by declaring fentanyl trafficking a national security threat, directing the pentagon to develop a fentanyl-specific counter-drug strategy, increasing cooperation with Mexico, and addressing coordination efforts between the military and federal law enforcement agencies.