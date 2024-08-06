SLO Jury Convicts Inmate For Criminal Threats Against Staff Member 8.06.2024

The county district attorney’s office announced that a jury convicted 39-year-old James Clayton McCurdy Jr. of making criminal threats against a staff member at the California Men’s Colony.

McCurdy Jr. is currently serving time at the prison, though it is not the first time he has been convicted and sentenced to prison. The DA’s office says McCurdy Jr. has an extensive criminal history, previously convicted of felonies on nine separate occasions, and sentenced to prison numerous times.

The incident at California Men’s Colony occurred in January 2023, the DA’s office says. The release says a female psychiatric technician located contraband in the cell of McCurdy Jr. and reported it to a correctional officer. McCurdy Jr. reportedly became enraged, hurling threats to kill and blind the technician, as well as calling her several vulgar names.

The maximum sentence he faces for this charge is six years in state prison, given his criminal history.