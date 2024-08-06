Templeton CSD Meeting Tonight, Allocation of Funds Well Rehabilitation 8.06.2024

August 6, 2024 Board Meeting Agenda with Links to Reports

The Templeton Community Services District will be meeting tonight at 7 in the Templeton CSD’s board meeting room.

An item on its business agenda is a budget amendment to fund the Platz Well Rehabilitation project in an amount of 307 thousand dollars. According to the agenda, the Platz #4 deep well is a significant source of summertime water production for Templeton.

In June of this year, residents in the Country Oaks neighborhood and Tin City area reported the presence of sand in the water. After inspections and video surveys, the CSD has decided to move forward with a rehabilitation work plan.

The first phase of the plan will address the sediment removal from the well, and the second phase will replace the well’s pump and pipe.

The total cost for these two phases is 306 thousand dollars.