SLO Man Convicted of DUI, Could Face Over 30 Years to Life in Prison 9.19.2025

District attorney Dan Dow announced yesterday that 48-year-old Ryan James Johnson of San Luis Obispo has been convicted by a jury of felony driving under the influence causing great bodily harm, hit and run, and reckless driving.

District attorney Dan Dow says Johnson has a “significant prior criminal history,” previously convicted of two counts of robbery, residential burglary, and conspiracy to commit robbery. In December 2023, the DA’s office says Johnson was driving southbound on highway 101 while under the influence of methamphetamine and marijuana. He was driving without a license because it had been suspended years earlier for a prior DUI. Johnson abruptly turned his car around, and started to drive against traffic in the northbound lane with speeds exceeding 70 miles per hour. He slammed head-on against another motorist, and struck a second vehicle. One victim suffered serious injuries.

Johnson attempted to flee the scene, but was found and detained by patrol officers. He faces 30 years to life in prison.