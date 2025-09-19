Paso School Board Holding Special Meeting for Governance Training 9.19.2025

09-20-25 Special Board Meeting English

The Paso Robles school board will be holding a special meeting this Saturday, September 20th at 8:30 am.

The meeting’s one agenda item is a board workshop for governance training. The agenda for tomorrow’s meeting says this is an “informal opportunity” for the board to “reflect upon current practices and overall effectiveness,” as well as “review the board handbook to ensure clarity around the board’s operational practices.”

As this is a special meeting, public comment will only be allowed for its agendized item.