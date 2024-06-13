SLO Man Sentenced to Life in Prison For 1st Degree Murder & Mutilation of Remains 6.13.2024

The county district attorney’s office announced that Marco Antonio Cota Jr. of San Luis Obispo has been sentenced to 75 years to life in prison for first-degree murder and mutilation of human remains.

Cota Jr’s victim was 64-year-old Rick Fowler back in November 2021. The murder of Mr. Fowler occurred in the Bianchi open space area of San Luis Obispo, an area that contained several unauthorized encampments for the homeless population.

Cota Jr. and Fowler were involved in a verbal argument. Afterwards, Cota followed Fowler back to his campsite, beating him to death before penetrating his body with several wooden sticks.

Law enforcement asked Cota why he did so, to which he replied that he “Wanted to show you what evil looks like.”

Cota was also ordered to register as a sex offender.