Paul Flores Moves Prisons & Appears For Kristin Smart Restitution Hearing 6.13.2024

After being attacked twice by inmates in less than a year of his arrival, Paul Flores has been moved from Pleasant Valley state prison to California state prison in Corcoran.

On Wednesday, Flores also attended via Zoom a restitution hearing for the Smart family. Kristin Smart’s family spoke about the financial impact of Kristin’s disappearance: hiring a private investigator, putting up billboards, court appearances, travel and search expenses and more.

On Monday next week, the judge will decide how much Flores will owe the family in restitution.

Flores’s current sentencing is 25 years to life in state prison, eligible for parole in August 2037.