SLO PD Arrest 3 Individuals During Traffic Stop For Possessing Drugs 6.06.2025

San Luis Obispo police arrested three individuals during a traffic stop on Monday, May 26th.

The department released a statement on this Wednesday afternoon on social media. A patrol officer stopped a vehicle with an expired registration tag traveling on Los Osos Valley Road at Madonna road. A check of the driver, Micah Ayhens, revealed his drivers license was expired, and he was on probation with search terms.

After attempting to order Ayhens out of the vehicle, the sergeant and another officer struggled with Ayhens and a passenger in the back seat, Rickter Marr. They were taken into custody, along with the front passenger, Kiona Zamora. Officers then located a lock box on the floor of the front passenger, where they discovered fentanyl, MDMA, psilocybin, mushrooms, methamphetamine, a digital scale, and plastic bags.

All three were booked into the San Luis Obispo county jail on several felony charges, including possession of control substance for sale.