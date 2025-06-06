Paso High School Seniors Earn More Than $300,000 in Scholarships 6.06.2025

PRHS Senior Scholarship Night

Paso Robles high school held its annual senior scholarship night on Thursday, May 29th.

This night honors the achievements of senior Bearcats in a special ceremony, and honors the awards of local individuals who award scholarships to graduating seniors.

The district says a total of $337,800 in scholarships was awarded to 62 graduating seniors. Distinguished contributors were the Paso Robles Rotary Club, awarding $98,000, and the community foundation of San Luis Obispo county, providing $79,000 in scholarships.

The district also says students who have chosen to serve in the United States armed forces have collectively earned $653,000 in educational benefits through the Montgomery GI Bill.