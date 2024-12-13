SLO PD Arrest Paso Resident For Throwing a Molotov Cocktail 12.13.2024

Two Paso Robles individuals were arrested earlier last week by the San Luis Obispo police department.

The incident first began at around 10:52 pm, according to a release, where police were alerted of a person threatening to cause harm to a female acquaintance. The person was identified as 26-year-old Rachel Tomassi of Paso Robles. A vehicle matching the description of Tomassi’s was seen fleeing the scene by the time officers arrived, with a small fire burning in the middle of the street.

The release says police determined the fire was caused by a wick that fell out of a bottle of alcohol as it was being thrown at the victim’s residence. Officers eventually located Tomassi’s vehicle, conducting a stop near the intersection of Osos and Buchon. Tomassi was with passenger 19-year-old Kamakani Huihui.

An unused Molotov cocktail, similar to the one found burning earlier, was found in the vehicle.

Both were booked into the San Luis Obispo county jail on charges of attempted arson.