Public Invited to Submit Comments & Feedback on Niblick Rd Project 12.13.2024

The city of Paso Robles has prepared a comprehensive draft mitigated negative declaration document for the Niblick road enhancements project.

This document provides an overview of the project, while identifying potential negative environmental impacts, and the steps taken to mitigate them. The project would enhance Niblick road’s pedestrian and bike lanes, from Spring street to Creston road.

The document says Niblick will remain a four-lane roadway, but the existing pedestrian and bicyclists paths will be improved to accommodate a 10-foot-wide raised multi-use path. The city is inviting individuals and organizations to review the document, available on the city’s website, and provide comments on any perceived deficiencies in its assessment of impacts.

The comment period will last through January 10, 2025. Comments can be sent to: [email protected].