SLO PD Arrest Teen With Gun In Arcade 6.17.2025

The San Luis Obispo police department arrested an 18-year-old male on Friday.

The department says they were alerted to a male with a firearm at around 11:20 pm on June 13th, walking down the 600 block of Higuera. Officers soon located the male walking down Nipomo street near Pacific, and detained him.

The male was identified as Juan Vargus-Tufino of San Luis Obispo. A handgun was located in his waistband. The gun did not have a serial number, the magazine was not loaded, and the department says the lower portion of the gun seemed to be 3D-printed or aftermarket.

Tufino is on probation for prior felony convictions, including carrying a concealed firearm, and possessing an undetectable firearm.

As of the post made yesterday evening, he remains in custody in the San Luis Obispo county jail.