Paso Wine Industry Generates Over $2.8 Billion in Economic Impact 6.17.2025

A comprehensive study prepared by Beacon Economics and released by the Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance says that Paso Robles wine tourism generated 2.8 billion dollars in economic impacts.

The report is available for review at: pasowine.com. The report provides information on the impacts of Paso Robles American Viticultural Area (AVA) within the city, San Luis Obispo county, and in California.

The report says around 2 billion dollars of the economic output was within Paso Robles, 570 million in the rest of San Luis Obispo county, and 270 million in the rest of California. The report also says the wine industry in the Paso Robles region supports more than 8,900 jobs.

540 million dollars in labor income was generated from the wine industry, and $2.32 was added to the economy for every 1 dollar of vineyard activity in Paso Robles.