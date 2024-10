Starting tonight at midnight, and continuing throughout the weekend until Monday at 7 am, the San Luis Obispo police department will be initiating a safety enhancement zone in the city.

During this time, the police department says that any fines for public urination, open containers, noise, and unruly gatherings will be doubled.

In a post on social media, the police department reminds the public to “Have fun, be safe, [and] make good choices.”