State Water Shutdown For Maintenance in Morro Bay 10.31.2024

The city of Morro Bay announced the state water project will be shut down for maintenance of its various systems and facilities.

During this time, the city will use its groundwater wells from the Morro basin as its primary source of drinking water.

The city says the water will be treated prior to its distribution to residents, but during this time period, customers in the Morro Bay area may notice water discoloration or higher odor. The city says that if this happens, residents are encouraged to flush the faucets to run water through the system.

All water distributed will meet treatment and drinking water standards, the city says.

This year’s shutdown for the state water project is anticipated to run until November 12th.