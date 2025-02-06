SLO PD Holding DUI Checkpoint in City Friday Evening 2.06.2025

The San Luis Obispo police department announced they will be conducting a DUI checkpoint in the city.

The checkpoint will be at an undisclosed location Friday evening, 8 pm to 2 am. Checkpoints are selected based on locations with a history of DUI crashes and arrests.

First-time DUI’s face over 13 thousand dollars in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license.

DUI checkpoints are made possible by grants from the California office of traffic safety through the national highway traffic safety administration.