The Dusi family in Paso Robles has reached a hundred years of farming Paso Robles zinfandel, a dream first started in 1925 when Italian immigrants, Sylvester and Caterina Dusi, first planted zinfandel vines on their property.

This would later become known as Benito Dusi Ranch, and has continued for five generations of the Dusi family.

J. Dusi Wines will be hosting the first events celebrating this 100th anniversary on March 15th & 16th from 11 am to 4 pm.