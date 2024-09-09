SLO PD Looking For Early-Morning Burglary Suspect at Cal Poly 9.09.2024

Early Saturday morning, a Cal Poly student woke up in their apartment to someone holding their hands over their face.

After a struggle ensued, the intruder to the student’s apartment at Poly Canyon Village fled the scene. A release by Cal Poly civil rights & compliance office says this incident is being classified as a burglary, and that law enforcement is asking for public assistance in identifying the suspect.

He was described to be a young adult Asian male with neck length hair, a gray sweatshirt, and khaki pants. Cal Poly safety officers recommend students keep their doors and windows locked, trust their instincts, call for help if they feel unsafe, be alert to their surroundings, inform friends of intended locations and times of travel, and travel in pairs or groups when possible.