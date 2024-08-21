SLO Supervisor Blocks Plan To Take Property By Eminent Domain 8.21.2024

San Luis Obispo County Supervisor Debbie Arnold voted Tuesday against taking property by eminent domain in order to complete the Bob Jones Trail from San Luis Obispo to Avila Beach. A vote that has at least temporarily halted the proposed project.

All five supervisors support the project, however, supervisors Arnold and John Peschong have voiced objection to using eminent domain for recreational projects. Taking property through eminent domain requires a 4/5 vote.

Ray Bunnell has repeatedly refused to sell a portion of his land for the project.

Arnold citied her support of property rights, in her vote against condemnation. Supervisor Peschong recused himself from the vote because of a conflict of interest. Bunnell donated $1,750 to Peschong’s campaign in 2023.

The state awarded San Luis Obispo County $18 million to complete the Bob Jones Bike Trail. However, if the county is unable to start construction on the project by March 2025, it will lose the $18 million grant and will also have to pay back a previous $2.3 million grant, which it has already spent.