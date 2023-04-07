SLO Supervisors 04.07.2023

San Luis Obispo county supervisors pretty direct about changing the direction of the county. Mike Brown of COLAB calls it a Blitzkrieg.

Just in the last two weeks, the board of supervisors have rejected the Patten map for their district boundaries. And they’ve removed county administrative officer Wade Horton from his position. Horton submitted his resignation and will step down at the end of this month.

Supervisorial candidate Eric Gorham agrees with Mike Brown. Eric Gorham announced this week that he’s running for supervisor in the fifth district, if that’s where the new boundaries put him.

Those new boundaries remain to be scene.