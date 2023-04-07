Other Stories This Friday 04.07.2023

As the temperatures warm up in California, those living in the central valley are concerned about the spring snow melt. Will this year’s record snowpack flood the valley when it melts? Many are concerned about a potential wall of water descending from the Sierra Nevada mountains.

In Montecito, Oprah Winfrey is building a wall of boulders along San Ysidro creek to protect her estate from flooding and creek erosion. That’s now at the center of controversy. Neighbors are concerned the boulder wall could disrupt the flow of the creek and impact their properties.

Brad Pitt has a new $40 million dollar home in Carmel. It’s called Seaward. It overlooks the rocky coast near Carmel. The stone house was built in 1918 by the author DL James.