SLO Supervisors Approve Funding For Homeless Housing 07.12.2023

The San Luis Obispo county board of supervisors voted unanimously to authorize a 13.4 million dollar budget adjustment to move 200 unhoused residents into a new 80-bed-housing complex in San Luis Obispo.

The funds were announced by governor Gavin Newsom back in June as part of a larger 199 million dollar state fund. This is the single largest grant for homelessness the county has ever received, and will go towards a three component resolution program to facilitate unhoused individuals into a non-congregate village. There, clients will stay between 90 and 180 days while managers connect them to permanent housing services.

Homeless services division manager Joe Dzvonik said the grant can fund the Welcome Home Village until July of 2026.