SLO High School Coach Allegedly Pursued Underage Student 07.12.2023

San Luis Obispo high school coach Jeff Brandow is currently on leave after the end of the basketball season in March.

Brandow has an extensive history of alleged sexual harassment against multiple females, including students, coaches, students’ mothers, and community members.

Brandow has allegedly been barred from the Broad Street Public House in 2013 for harassing female customers and staff. A KSBY sports reporter was granted a restraining order against Brandow around the same time before she left San Luis Obispo county.

Brandow has allegedly harassed numerous other women he has worked with over the past five years. Brandow was placed on leave in March of this year due to school administrators learning of inappropriate texts and comments Brandow made to a student in October of 2022.

Regarding the other allegations, Brandow says they are untrue.