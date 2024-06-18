SLO Supervisors Meeting on Dominion Voting Systems Contract 6.18.2024

The county board of supervisors will be meeting this morning, starting at 9.

On the board’s agenda is the approval of a 5-year contract with Dominion Voting Systems. The county has been contracted with Dominion Voting systems since 2018, and the new proposed contract includes the purchasing of new equipment. These include a Hipro high-speed scanner/vote tabulator, which the agenda says can count ballots three times faster than current scanners used by the county, and would require only one operator.

Also in the contract are six new mobile ballot printers, which can print larger ballots, leading to less voter confusion without the need to print multiple ballot cards.

While the contract’s term is for five years, it will automatically renew for five additional one-year terms unless either party gives notice to not renew the contract. The cost of the new contract is around $287 thousand.

You can attend the meeting in person, or watch online.