CPUC Will Vote on Rejecting AT&T’s Request to Shutdown Landline Svc 6.18.2024

Earlier this year, AT&T made the decision to discontinue its landline services in California.

Some concerns have been raised by residents and the California public utilities commission since then, though AT&T remained committed to their decision. However, on May 10th, the California public utilities commission issued a proposal to reject AT&T’s request, and intends to initiate a new rulemaking process to address carrier of last resort telecommunications service obligations.

Carrier of last resort services state that at least one telephone company in a specified area is legally required to provide access to telephone service to anyone in their service territory who request it, commonly via landline. The CPUC says that AT&T has not met the requirements to withdraw as the carrier of last resort.

The California public utilities commission will vote on their proposal to deny AT&T on Thursday, June 20th at 11 am in the San Luis Obispo hall council chambers, 900 Palm street.