SLOCOG Announces Workshops For Local Roads First Ballot Initiative 9.26.2025

The San Luis Obispo Council of Governments (SLOCOG) announced a series of workshops to learn more about their local roads first transportation initiative.

This ballot measure was presented to various government agencies prior to the 2024 general election, but was ultimately not placed on the ballot. It is a half-cent sales taxes that SLOCOG is seeking to place on the 2026 ballot, which would fund countywide road repairs, maintenance, and projects.

Workshop dates here in the north county are:

Monday, October 6th from 6 to 7:30 pm in the Grondstrand room at Pavilion Lake, 9315 Pismo avenue, Atascadero.

Thursday, October 9th from 6 to 7:30 pm in the Live Oak room at Centennial Park, 600 Nickerson drive, Paso Robles.