Paso Fire & Emergency Services Hosting 4th Annual Open House 9.26.2025

PRFES Open House 2025 Press Release

Paso Fire & Emergency Services invites the community to join them for their 4th annual Open House, Saturday, October 4th from 10 am to 2 pm.

The Open House will take place at fire station 3, 2924 Union road, Paso Robles. Residents will be given the chance to tour inside of their local fire station, meet Paso Robles firefighters, watch live firefighting demonstrations, and explore fire engines with specialized emergency equipment.

The Open House will also feature a free hot dog barbecue, interactive safety activities, and activities for kids.

The open house is free to attend and open to the public, with no registration required.