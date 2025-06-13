SLOCOG Approves Environmental Study of Highway 1/41 Roundabout 6.13.2025

After being halted earlier in the year by the city of Morro Bay, the environmental study for the roundabout project at the intersection of highways 1 and 41 will continue.

The city voted 3 – 2 in April of this year to halt the environmental study, which staff said was around 95% complete, citing concerns over pedestrian safety. The council later voted in May to allow SLOCOG to complete the environmental study.

SLOCOG said in a release yesterday that they approved the staff recommendation to complete the environmental review document for the roundabout project. SLOCOG says once the environmental phase is finalized, Caltrans will assume the lead agency’s responsibility to advance the project through final design.

The city of Morro Bay’s planning commission will still need to vote on a coastal development permit for its construction after this phase.