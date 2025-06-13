Vegetation Fire in Salinas Riverbed 6.13.2025

Press Release Vegetation Fire

Paso Robles Fire & Emergency Services received a report of a vegetation fire in the Salinas riverbed yesterday at around 4:50 pm.

Crews arrived to find approximately a half acre fire burning in the Salinas riverbed, to the west of Wendy’s. The fire was contained to about three acres.

Paso Fire says with the recently grazed firebreaks, they were able to safely engage the fire and protect critical infrastructure in the area. A total of 65 firefighters contained the blaze in less than an hour.

The cause is still under investigation, according to Paso Fire.