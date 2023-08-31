SLOCOG Hosting Transportation Tax Info & Community Feedback 8.31.2023

The San Luis Obispo council of governments invites community members to share their local project needs and how local transportation tax measures can improve their community.

SLOCOG announced that it is moving forward with a 2024 local transportation ballot measure, a half-cent sales tax on every dollar to ensure local project needs can be met and roads maintained.

SLOCOG will look to gather community feedback for the expenditure plan on Thursday, September 14th at 10 am at the Paso Robles senior center on Scott street.