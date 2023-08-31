Housing Development Hearing in Nipomo Postponed 8.31.2023

The San Luis Obispo county planning commission met yesterday to review a proposed major housing development plan known as the Dana Reserve Specific Plan.

The Dana Reserve proposes adding around 1300 homes to a 288-acre plot of land in Nipomo. Housing would be spread across 10 neighborhoods at varying sizes and affordability.

At the request of the applicant and members of the community, the item will be continued on October 23rd and 24th. This is to provide public commissioners additional time to review the project materials, and its environmental impact report. A study session for staff will also be on September 28th, with a presentation on the project and an opportunity for public comment.

Staff for the planning commission will scope out key issues to consider when the hearing is brought back in October, and will not deliberate or decide on the project during the study session.