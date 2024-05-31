SLOCOG Seeking Community Feedback For Safety Action Plan 5.31.2024

The San Luis Obispo council of governments announced they are seeking public feedback to develop a regional safety action plan.

This comes after SLOCOG says they received a federal safe streets for all grant. According to SLOCOG, the action plan will look for areas where the county’s roadways can evolve into a safe mobility network.

SLOCOG says that in San Luis Obispo county alone, 155 fatalities and 832 serious, life-changing injuries occurred on roadways between 2018 and 2022.

The public is encouraged to submit feedback via an online questionnaire that can be found on their website, an online interactive map, and attendance at local events.

One such event will be the SafetyFest tomorrow, where SLOCOG will be in attendance.