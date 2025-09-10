SLOCOG To Hold SLO Safe Streets Community Forum 9.10.2025

The San Luis Obispo council of governments will be hosting the first of its kind community forum for public safe streets.

This forum will feature two community panels, and a resource fair with participation from CHP, Atascadero police, San Luis Obispo police, and the office of traffic safety. The forum will discuss safer mobility strategies for students, local policies and program enforcement perspectives, and prevention tools for planners, event organizers, and community leaders.

The forum will be held Thursday, September 25th from 4:30 to 8:30 pm at the Ludwick Community Center, 864 Santa Rosa St. San Luis Obispo.