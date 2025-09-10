SLO PD Arrest Female After Standoff at Hotel 9.10.2025

San Luis Obispo police, and county law enforcement, were involved in a lengthy standoff yesterday at Hotel Cerro in downtown San Luis Obispo.

A release by the SLOPD says that at about 9 am, they received a report from staff at the hotel, located at 1125 Garden street, saying that a woman had stayed the previous night, and was refusing to leave. The woman was identified as 40-year-old Patricia Castaneda, and was making threats of physical harm to hotel staff with a knife or gun.

The woman barricaded herself in the room when police arrived, and she remained uncooperative. The county regional swat team and crisis negotiation team assisted in the response, as police established a perimeter around the hotel. After about 3 pm, negotiators were able to talk Castaneda into leaving the room. She was taken into custody without incident, and no guns or knives were found.

She was booked into the San Luis Obispo county jail for felony criminal threats.