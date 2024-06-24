Sobering Center Now Open in San Luis Obispo 6.24.2024

The county of San Luis Obispo’s very first sobering center is now open.

The center is located on the health agency campus on Johnson avenue. The center offers free services to those 18 and older, and is intended to allow people to spend up to three days sobering up, receiving assistance, hygiene kits, and deciding on their next steps.

Staff is able to provide referrals and links to mental health services, substance use treatment, housing support, food assistance, transportation, case management and social services.