Sewage Spill Release Into Morro Bay Harbor 6.24.2024

Sewage Spill Morro Bay 6-23-2024

The county public health department announced that sewage has spilled into the Morro Bay harbor.

The health department says a broken sewage main at the Inn at Morro Bay located at 60 State Park road flowed into a storm drain, and released an estimated 7,600 gallons of sewage into Morro Bay harbor.

The health department says the release has been mitigated, and there is no public beach access at the location of the release. However, beach access locations north and south of the spill location have been posted with advisory signs.

Ocean water samples will be collected, and the beach closure will remain in place until the bacteria levels are below California state standards. The health department says that contact with ocean water with sewage discharge can cause rashes, fever, chills, ear infections, vomiting, diarrhea, respiratory, and intestinal problems.

The health department advises the public to avoid ocean water contact 50 yards north and south of the release location.