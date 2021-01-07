Sound Off – Thu 1/07/2021 – Steve Frank, Karen Kataline & Jonathan Jakubowski

Jaime Umphenour is the host of “Sound-Off”, the longest running talk show on the Central Coast. She brings to the show an eclectic range of guests from Authors to Artists, business owners to politicians, and everyone in between. Tune in to Sound Off every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Today’s guests:

*Steve Frank of California Political News & Views. For more information on Steve Frank go to: http://www.capoliticalreview.com/capoliticalnewsandviews/

Talk Show Host, Commentator and Author, Karen Kataline

Jonathan Jakubowski – Author of “Bellwether Blues” to discuss what we have learned from the current elections.