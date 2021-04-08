Sound Off – Thu 4/08/2021 – Steve Frank, Mark Meuser & Jason Snead

Jaime Umphenour is the host of “Sound-Off”, the longest running talk show on the Central Coast. She brings to the show an eclectic range of guests from Authors to Artists, business owners to politicians, and everyone in between. Tune in to Sound Off every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Today’s guests:

*Steve Frank of California Political News & Views. For more information on Steve Frank go to: http://www.capoliticalreview.com/capoliticalnewsandviews/

Attorney and former candidate for CA Secretary of State Mark Meuser to discuss current litigation in the state. For more information about Mark go to: https://www.dhillonlaw.com/team-showcase/mark-meuser/

Jason Snead of Honest Elections Project to discuss the MLB drama in Georgia. For more information about Jason go to: https://www.honestelections.org/about/