Sunny with some clouds in the north county, highs near 78. NNW winds 10-20 miles per hour.

Partly cloudy skies tonight, lows near 40. NNW winds 10-20 miles per hour.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny, highs near 78. Northwest winds 10-20 miles per hour.

The extended forecast calls for mostly sunny skies through next week. Highs in the low to upper 70’s.