Sound Off – Thu 6/24/2021 – Steve Frank, Seth Barron & Robin Smith

Jaime Umphenour is the host of “Sound-Off”, the longest running talk show on the Central Coast. She brings to the show an eclectic range of guests from Authors to Artists, business owners to politicians, and everyone in between. Tune in to Sound Off every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Today’s guests:

*Steve Frank of CA Political News & Views. To read Steve’s articles go to: http://www.capoliticalreview.com/capoliticalnewsandviews/.

Writer Seth Barron to discuss the fall of American cities, like New York City.

Robin Smith of Golden State Classics to discuss their upcoming car show.