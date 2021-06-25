The Landing 6.25.2021

Late Tuesday night, June 15th, the Paso Robles city council introduced The Landing, a proposed project for 136-acres at the old Paso Robles Boys School. The city council did not begin discussion of the project until after eleven that Tuesday night.

Phil Brown represented Majestic, the company based in LA which is going to clean up and develop the 136 acres along Airport road. He says Majestic understands that traffic is a big issue, and they’re working with city staff to determine ways to mitigate the impact of their development on traffic in Paso Robles.

Project manager Carol Florence, has her own take on the traffic issues. Carol Florence also describes the timetable for approval of the environmental impact reported. She says the project is in the pipeline. Public comment on the environmental impact report will be accepted in October.