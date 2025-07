Karen Velie hosts “Sound Off” every Wednesday and Thursday. Karen brings a diverse range of guests to talk about the issues that affect us most. Tune in to the longest running talk show on the Central Coast – now in its sixth decade.

Sound Off guest(s):

*Sheriff Ian Parkinson to discuss the feds request that he divulge the names of illegal immigrants in jail custody while state law bans the disclosure. We will also discuss issues with Ice and sanctuary policies.