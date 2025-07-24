New Police Chief For Cal Poly San Luis Obispo Appointed 7.24.2025

A new police chief for Cal Poly San Luis Obispo will be sworn in on July 25th.

The university announced on Tuesday they have appointed Robert Plastino to be the new police chief, who has served more than 27 years with the Santa Barbara county sheriff’s office. Former Cal Poly police chief, Robert Hughes, was promoted last summer to associate vice president of public safety, which oversees police departments at both Cal Poly San Luis Obispo and Solano.

Plastino holds a master’s degree in public administration, as well as a bachelor of science in business administration. Plastino said: “As we head into a new academic year, we will recommit to teamwork, cross campus collaboration and constant innovation so we can continue to grow trust in our community and increase support on campus.”