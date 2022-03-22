Sound Off – Tue 03/22/2022 – United We Pledge & Sheriff Parkinson

Jaime Umphenour is the host of “Sound-Off”, the longest running talk show on the Central Coast. She brings to the show an eclectic range of guests from Authors to Artists, business owners to politicians, and everyone in between. Tune in to Sound Off every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Today’s guests:

*United We Pledge. To find out more about United We Pledge, go to their website: https://unitedwepledge.org/.

*Sheriff Ian Parkinson. To buy tickets for the SLO Sheriff’s Rodeo, go to: https://www.slosheriffsrodeo.com/.