Sound Off – Tue 04/26/2022 – Candidates Nathan Hochman & Lynn Compton

Jaime Umphenour is the host of “Sound-Off”, the longest running talk show on the Central Coast. She brings to the show an eclectic range of guests from Authors to Artists, business owners to politicians, and everyone in between. Tune in to Sound Off every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Today’s guests:

*Nathan Hochman, Candidate for California Attorney General. For more information about Mr. Hochman, go to his website: https://www.nathanhochman.com/.

*Supervisor Lynn Compton and Candidate for the new District 4. For more information about Lynn, go to her website: https://www.lynncompton.com/.